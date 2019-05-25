In-form Baba Rahman thanks Stade de Reims fans after role in victory over PSG

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman has thanked the Stade de Reims fans following their massive support during the win over Paris Saint Germain on the final of the French Ligue 1.

Reims recorded a shock 3-1 win over the already champions to consolidate their 8th position on the league standings.

Baba, who opened the scoring before providing an assist in the victory, did not bask in glory alone as he acknowledged the importance of their vociferous fans in the win.

“Good win yesterday to end the season and happy to be on the scoresheet..Thanks to the fans for their support from the first day I arrived here.”

Baba has been in swashbuckling form for the Red and White lads since joining on a loan deal from Chelsea during the winter transfer window.

He has been named in Ghana’s 29-man provisional squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cip of Nations in Egypt.