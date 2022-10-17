GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 October 2022
In-form Bernard Tekpetey bags brace in Ludogorets league win

Ghanaian Bernard Tekpetey continues to shine in Bulgaria's top flight, scoring twice for Ludogorets on Monday.

Tekpetey scored twice as Ludogorets dominated Beroe away from home. His goals helped Ludogorets win 4-0 and move closer to the top spot.

The 25-year-old is having a good season but has been overlooked by the Black Stars. He was not invited last month for the pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He has seven league goals in 10 appearances, which is more than any other Ghanaian striker in Europe.

Tekpetey won the league last season with 10 goals in 24 games, and he looks set to improve on that total this season.

The former Schalke 04 man is hoping to be included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

