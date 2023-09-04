In-form Bernard Tekpetey cryptically responds to Black Stars snub

Red-hot Ludogorets forward, Bernard Tekpetey appears to have responded to his Black Stars snub with a cryptic message on social media.

The 25-year-old, who has scored seven goals across all competitions in the new season, could not make the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

"Life is too short to spend it worrying about things that don’t matter, I can’t Dutch this feeling," he wrote on X.

Tekpetey has not played for the Black Stars since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where he added one more appearance to his debut.

The former Schalke O4 star has kept on knocking the doors of the national team with some blistering performances, but he is yet to receive an invite from Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars will start preparations ahead of the crucial game against the CAR on Monday, with a place at the tournament in Ivory Coast at stake.