In-form Bibiani GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh blames lack of trust for his failed stint at Hearts of Oak

Bibiani GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh insists Hearts of Oak did not trust him during his time with the Ghanaian giants.

The red-hot forward joined the Phobians in 2020, but left after just a season following struggles to break into the starting team.

Tetteh joined King Faisal, where he spent the first half of the current season, scoring two goals before moving to GoldStars,

The former Bechem United attacker has rediscovered his form, scoring five goals in four games since moving to Bibiani.

Tetteh's brace against Accra Lions helped the Hunters secure a point in Accra.

"Trust," he replied quickly after he was asked the difference between playing for GoldStars and Hearts. "Here, they trust me and the coach knows what I can do," he added.

"I can say they did not trust me at Hearts of Oak," he continued.

The lanky forward is two goals behind leading goal-scorer Mezack Afriyie of Berekum Chelsea.