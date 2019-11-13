In-form Caykur Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah handed late Black Stars call-up

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 November 2019
Joseph Larweh Attamah of Ghana during the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier game between Ghana vs Congo in Kumasi, Ghana on 01 September 2017 ©Christian Thompson/ BackpagePix

Defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has been handed a very late call-up to join the Black Stars to replace injured Mohammed Salisu.

The Caykur Rizespor star received the invitation just a day to Ghana's game with South Africa.

Larweh joined the rest of the squad at their Elmina Beach Resort camp base in Cape Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Salisu who earned his maiden invitation to the Black Stars pulled out of the squad two days ago after sustaining an injury on the weekend playing for Real Valladolid in the Spanish top-flight.

Ghana have been hit with injuries as Mubarak Wakaso and Harrison Afful have all withdrawn from the squad.

The Black Stars host the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast stadium in the opening fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

