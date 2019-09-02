In-form Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew doesn't have a problem being subbed

In-form Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew says he doesn't have a problem with being substituted by coach Roy Hodgson.

The 27-year-old scored in his second straight Premier League game on Saturday as Crystal Palace earned a 1-0 win over 10-man Aston Villa at Selhurst Park.

Jordan was about to be substituted before scoring the winner.

Hodgson had prepared Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend to enter the game shortly after the 70-minute mark, with the Eagles boss confirming afterwards that Ayew was going to be of one of those to make way.

“I didn’t see [players ready to come on]. I wasn’t paying attention to that,” said Ayew after the match.

"We are a team as a squad, and obviously the manager has chosen a shape that is a 4-3-3 where there is only one striker.

“If I had to come off, I had to come off. The manager knows what is best for the team. I do not have any problem with that.”