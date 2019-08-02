In-form Dalian Yifang striker Emmanuel Boateng picks knock in win over Chongqing Lifan

In-form Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng could be sidelined for some weeks after picking a knock during Dalian Yifang 3-1 victory over Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League on Friday afternoon.

Boateng has been the Sea Blue lads deadly forward for some time now and was hoping to continue his goal-scoring form when they traveled to the Chongqing Olympic Sports Centre to engage Chongqing Lifan in the Week 21 of the Chinese top-flight league.

However, the 23-year-old's game was brought to an abrupt end after he suffered a knock with just 16 minutes on the clock.

The Ghanaian was taken off and replaced with newly-signed Venezuelan ace Salomon Rondon - who went ahead to bag a brace for the side as they thump the hosts 3-1.

Boateng, who endured a difficult start at the club, has been impressive in front of goal after scoring 8 goals in 13 league games.