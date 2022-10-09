In-form Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scores in third consecutive game for Freiburg

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh continued his recent goal-scoring streak by scoring for Freiburg on Sunday.

The Ghana attacking midfielder scored as Hertha Berlin held Bundesliga leaders Freiburg to a 2-2 draw.

After 22 minutes, Kyereh scored with a poacher's finish.

It was his third consecutive goal following two excellent goals in the previous two games.

However, Berlin scored twice before Freiburg snatched a late equalizer as the game finished in a stalemate.

Berlin introduced former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng in the closing stages of the match.

After a slow start to his Freiburg career, Kyereh has found the form that drew the club to pay 4.5 million euros to sign him from St Pauli in August.

Kyereh is expected to be an important role for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.