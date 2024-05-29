In-form defender Baba Rahman absent from Black Stars squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Baba Rahman's anticipated return to the Black Stars has been dispelled as he's left out of the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The left-back had previously withdrawn from the team before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to focus on club football.

This decision proved fruitful as he played a key role in PAOK's triumph in the Greek Super League, scoring six goals and providing three assists from his defensive position.

Despite his impressive form, coach Otto Addo's squad announcement on Wednesday did not include the former Chelsea defender.

Rahman, currently on holiday in Ghana, remains supportive of the team despite his exclusion.

Preparations for the upcoming matches will kick off on Thursday as the team enter camp.

Training sessions will be held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon for six days before the squad travels to Bamako to face Mali.

The match against Mali is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, followed by a fixture against the Central African Republic four days later.

The Black Stars aim to bounce back from recent setbacks, having recorded one win and one loss in their first two matches of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana started the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but suffered a similar defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

With concerns over their form, having failed to secure a win in 2024 with two losses and three draws, the Black Stars are eager to turn things around.

They faced early elimination in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage and could not secure victories in international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco.