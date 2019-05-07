In-form Emmanuel Gyasi selected as one four Spezia Calcio stars to sign autographs for their fans

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has been named amongst four Spezia Calcio players to interact with their fans ahead of their Saturday’s Serie B clash against Lecce.

Gyasi has been in swashbuckling form for the Black and White lads in the ongoing term, registering 4 assists and scoring 3 in 30 appearances.

The 25-year-old striker have been honoured with the opportunity to get close to the team’s fans after he was selected alongside Luca Mora, Paolo Bartolomei and David Okereke to sign autographs and chat with the supporters, starting at 6:45pm, at the Le Terrazze shopping centre on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Spezia are in the hunt to secure playoff berth following their 2-0 win over Crotone last Saturday.

They could seal a position in the playoffs with a win against Lecce on Saturday.