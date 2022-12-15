In-form forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu bags brace as Rio Ave beat Farense in Portuguese League Cup

In-form Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu continued with his impressive form for Rio Ave in Portugal this season after propelling them into the Portuguese League Cup next round.

Yakubu scored both goals for Rio Ave on Tuesday night when they beat SC Farense 2-1 in the third round of the League Cup at the Estadio do Rio Ave in Vila do Conde.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward opened the scoring of the match in the 30th minute after benefitting from a rebound to put Rio Ave ahead.

Yakubu completed his brace in the 73rd minute when he converted a penalty kick to restore the lead for the home side.

Malta international defender Zach Muscat pulled one back for the visitors.

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng was an unused substitute for Rio Ave in the match.

Yakubu has now bagged 8 goals and 3 assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this season for the Vilacondenses.

He has 6 goals in 13 matches in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and 2 goals in one game in the League Cup.