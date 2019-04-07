In-form Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda offered contract extension at Enyimba FC

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda’s form has been rewarded with a new contract on the table for the experienced goalkeeper but he is yet to sign.

Dauda has re-established himself in Aba, and has been the first man in poles for the Nigerian giants leading to impressive places on the continental stage and also the Nigerian Premier League.

There have times where many have written him off but the Ghanaian goalkeeper does not just know when he is beaten and has fought his way back to consistent competitive football.

Enyimba are aware of growing interest in his services as he will be a free man this summer and have offered a contract extension that will see him earn two thousand five hundred dollars monthly, making him the highest paid goalkeeper in the Nigerian top division.

Dauda has been hesitant to sign the deal so far as he is keeping his cards close to his chest on his next move as he recently turned 34 and is aware that his next move might be his last pay cheque.

Enyimba are also aware that not many goalkeepers can lay claim to keeping at the world cup and being at the Africa Cup of Nations thrice.