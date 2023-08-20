In-form Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah set to join French giants Lyon

Promising Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah is on the verge of joining French giants Lyon from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old talent is set to travel to France on Sunday to undergo a medical examination and finalise his move, with the completion of the transfer expected by Tuesday.

Despite interest from other top clubs like PSG, Tottenham, and Dortmund, Lyon has secured the signature of Nuamah.

Both clubs have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee, and Nuamah himself has come to terms with his personal contract. In addition to this, Nordsjaelland will retain a percentage of any potential future transfer fee involving Nuamah from Lyon.

This move follows in the footsteps of Ghanaian legend Michael Essien, who also made his mark at Lyon before his notable transfer to Chelsea.

Nuamah has already demonstrated his prowess by netting five goals in the current season, building upon his impressive performance of 12 goals and four assists in the previous season.

Nuamah joined Nordsjaelland in 2022 from Right to Dream Academy on a four-year deal.