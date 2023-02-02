In-form Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil named Man of the match in Genk's 1-1 draw against Eupen

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil was named Man of the match in Genk's 1-1 draw against KAS Eupen in Belgium top-flight league on Wednesday.

The winger, who turned 25 on Wednesday, scored on his birthday as the Belgium league leader shared the spoils against the relegation threatened side.

"A point and a goal on the road but we move on to the next one. Thanks to everyone who took the time to celebrate me on my special day. I appreciate it," he wrote on Twitter.

He opened the scoring for the visitors early in the game with a sublime finish. Paintsil received a pass from Bryan Heynen, cleverly taking a first control before slotting home.

However, the visitors levelled 12 minutes later through Stef Peeters, who converted from the spot.

Despite the draw, KRC Genk sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Joseph Paintsil has now scored nine goals in the league and will be hoping to finish the campaign as a Belgium champion for the second time.