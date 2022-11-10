GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 November 2022
In-form Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts to Genk win against Westerlo in Belgian Cup 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has reacted to Genk's away win against Westerlo in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday.

Paul Onuachu's first half goal in the 14th minute ensured Genk progressed to the next round of the competition.

Paintsil was handed a start in the game and  lasted 64 minutes before he was substituted.

Reacting in a post after the win, Paintsil tweeted "Next round secured, onto the next game on Sunday".

 

The 24-year-old was hoping  to make the Black Stars final squad for the World Cup  but has been shockingly excluded from the list despite his impressive form this season.

The Ghana international has six goals in 13 appearances for Genk with five assists in this campaign.

 

 

