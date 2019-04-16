In-form Ghana youth striker Bernard Tekpetey to decide SC Pardeborn 07 future at end of season

SC Pardeborn 07 striker Bernard Tekpetey is no hurry to decide his long-term future at the club amid talks of a potential return to Schalke 04.

The Ghanaian joined the German second-tier side on a two-year deal from Schalke.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a fabolous run, scoring his 11th goal of the season in the side's thrashing of MSV Duisburg in the Bundesliga II over the weekend.

Media reports have heightened that the Ghanaian could stage a return to the Royal Blues but he wants to keep his focus until the end of the season.

"When I came here I said that I would like to finish in Paderborn in the top three, now we are fourth, everything is possible," said the Ghanaian to the "Neue Westfälische, "

"It can all happen, and a lot depends on who Schalke's new coach is," said the 21-year-old. At "50:50"

"My adviser has told me that we will be dealing with the subject only after the season."

The Royal Blues installed a €1.3 million repurchase option in the 21-year old forward's contract before he joined Paderborn last summer.