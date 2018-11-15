In-form Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo bags brace for Blackpool in Checkatrade Trophy win over Accrington Stanley

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo continued his recent red-hot form for Blackpool as he bagged a brace in their 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 23-year-old picked up from where he left off over the weekend when he scored one of the Tangerines goals in their 3-2 win against Exeter City by scoring two on Tuesday.

Connor Hall opened the scoring for Accrington Stanley on the 17th minute but a quick brace from Dodoo in the 30th and 41st minutes gave the hosts a deserving before half time.

Armand Gnanduillet made it 3-1 for Blackpool in the 67th minute before Hall reduced the deficit deep into injury time.

Dodoo joined Terry McPhillips' on loan from Scottish giants Rangers FC side at the start of the ongoing campaign.

He spent last season with Charlton in League One, where he failed to impress after scoring just one goal in an injury-ravaged spell.