In-form Ibrahim Sadiq continues with scoring form in BK Hacken triumph over Brommapojkarna

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq continues to shine in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season as he scored again for BK Hacken in their home victory over IF Brommapojkarna on Saturday.

The in-form scored in the third game on the bounce when he opened the scoring of the round 15 match at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

On the back of netting in the UEFA Champions League qualification in the midweek, Sadiq connected a pass from midfielder Samuel Gustafson to give the hosts the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard doubled the lead for Hacken in the 74th minute with the assist by Norwegian defender Tomas Totland.

Brommapojkarna levelled matters in the space of eight minutes with goals from Oscar Petterson in the 81st minute and Nikola Vasic one minute from full-time.

Tunisian forward Amor Layouni, who replaced the Ghanaian attacker in the 62nd minute, scored twice in stoppage-time to hand all three points to the Swedish champions.

It's now 12 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for Sadiq since the beginning of the 2023 campaign.