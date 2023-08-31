In-form Ibrahim Sadiq sends Hacken to Europa League group stage with 20th goal of the season

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq bagged a brace to send BK Hacken through to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night after eliminating Aberdeen FC.

The Ghanaian forward scored twice to help the Swedish champions claim a 3-1 victory over the Scottish side at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen.

From a 2-2 stalemate in the first leg of the final qualification round, Thursday's win sees Hacken sail through with a 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

Sadiq opened the scoring of the match as early as the 14th minute with a beautiful finish from just outside the box as his bullet shot flew past the goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old doubled the advantage for the Swedish club a few minutes to the half-time break after receiving a pass from Mikkel Rygaard.

North Macedonian forward Bojan Miosvki pulled one back for the home side just after recess when he converted a spot kick.

Tunisia international forward Amor Layouni sealed the victory for Hacken when he added his goal nine minutes from full-time by scoring a penalty kick.

Sadiq has scored 20 goals across all competitions this season for Hacken after 24 appearances. He has five goals in four matches in the Europa League qualifiers.