In-form Joseph Paintsil targets regular starting berth at Racing Genk

Ghana youth forward Joseph Paintsil has acknowledged the competitiveness of the KRC Genk squad but is hopeful of churning out enough playing time.

Paintsil joined the Luminus Arena outfit on a four-year deal after impressing on loan at Hungary side Ferencvarosi.

The 21-year has however failed to enjoy regular playing time at the club, making 29 appearances in all competitions and scoring 5 goals in the process.

The Former Tema Youth star was hailed by the club’s supporters over the weekend after emerging from the bench to register his name on the scoresheet during their 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the opening match of this season’s Jupilar Pro League playoffs.

"I actually wanted to give a pass. But since none of my players was in my box, I had to take my chance and with a bit of luck the shot went through Didillon's legs."

Paintsil played less and less with the arrival of the strong Ito, but the 21-year-old midfielder recognizes the luxury problem at the club.

"Everyone knows that Genk has a very broad, qualitative core. But in Play-Off 1, the matches follow each other quickly. The trainer will regularly let other boys come to the fore, I am sure," he told Het Nieuwsblad.