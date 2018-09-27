In-form Kadiri Mohammed strikes again for Arsenal Tula in victory over Sakhalin FC in Russian Cup

Former Ashanti Gold SC defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed found the back net for the second time for his new club four days after netting his debut goal.

Arsenal Tula beat lower tier side Sakhalin 2-1 in the Russian cup round of 16 on Wednesday at away.

The 22 year-old versatile player opened the scoring of the game in the 10th minute.

Mohammed scored his first goal at Arsenal Tula on Saturday when they drew 2-2 with Rubin Kazan in the Russia Premier League.

It was his third straight start for the club since joining on loan from Austria Vienna in the summer.