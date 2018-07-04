In-form Latif Blessing strikes again for Los Angeles FC in draw against Seattle Sounders

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing registered his name on the score sheet again for Los Angeles FC as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer.

Bob Bradley's men went into the game in a spirited mood following their 4-1 victory against Philadelphia Union over the weekend.

They had a dream start after Latif Blessing put them ahead with just five minutes on the clock, connecting to a delightful pass from Adama Diomande.

Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye doubled the lead for the visitors in 72nd minute but two late goals from Mauro Manotas and Philippe Senderos denied their away victory.

Blessing lasted 65 minutes of the game with a splendid performance.

He has bagged four goals with 4 assists in his 17 appearances for Los Angeles FC in the American top-flight league this season.