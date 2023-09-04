In-form Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah reports to Black Stars camp for first time 

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah has enthusiastically reported to the Black Stars camp for the first time, honouring his debut invitation to the national team.

The 24-year-old is currently in exceptional form, a performance that has earned him a well-deserved call-up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Sowah's response to his national team call-up was nothing short of impressive. Over the weekend, he showcased his goal-scoring prowess with a remarkable brace, including a stunning second goal, that propelled Medeama to victory in the Champion of Champions Cup.

Sowah, who has been in top form, was among the early arrivals at the team's camp at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, as they commenced preparations for the crucial game.

Last season, he netted an impressive 12 goals in 18 games, playing a pivotal role in Medeama's triumphant Ghana Premier League campaign.

His remarkable form has continued with recent standout performances, including a crucial goal in Medeama's victory over Remo Stars in Cape Coast.