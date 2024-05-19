In-form midfielder Michael Baidoo scores again as Elfsborg lose to GAIS

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo continued with his blistering form in the Swedish Allsvenskan with another for IF Elfsborg in their defeat to GAIS on Sunday.

The Leicester City target got the consolation goal for his side as they lost 2-1 in the end at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Goteborg.

Swedish midfielder Axel Henriksson got the opening goal of the match to put the hosts in front after just four minutes from kick-off.

Henriksson scored again a few moments later to double the advantage for GAIS with a simple finish from close range.

Baidoo scored five minutes from half-time to pull one back for the visitors as his effort from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Mergim Krasniqi.

The defeat leaves Elfsborg in 9th place on the league standings after 10 rounds of matches.

Ghanaian youngster Jalal Abdullai played 46 minutes for Elfsborg before he was substituted by experienced forward Simon Hedlund.

Baidoo is having a decent campaign so far in the Swedish top division after 9 appearances where he has 4 goals and two assists.