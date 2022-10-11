In-form midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reveals choosing Lens ahead of Marseille

Sassamedss

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has disclosed receiving offers from Marseille and RC Lens but decided to join Les Sang.

RC Lens signed Samed on a long-term contract from fellow French side Clermont Foot during the summer transfer window.

"Going to Marseille straight away wouldn't have been good for me. It's not that I wasn't ready, but I wanted to progress as I wanted. Marseille insisted, but I said well to my agent that I wanted to progress in a certain way.

"I preferred Lens for my career. And here, I have been progressing since my arrival, in my way of breaking the lines, of playing forward, of fixing. J I have already taken a very small step thanks to the contribution of the coach," Samed disclosed at a press conference.

The 22-year-old chose RC Lens over Marseille, and his decision has proven to be correct so far.

Samed has established himself as an important member of the Lens squad, receiving high praise for his performances in the French Ligue 1.

There are calls for Samed to be included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.