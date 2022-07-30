In-form Osman Bukari scores to seal Red Star Belgrade demotion exercise in Serbian Superliga

Osman Bukari continued his fine form for Red Star Belgrade on Friday when he came off the bench to score the last goal in 6-0 win over Radnik Surdulica in the Serbian Superliga.

The 23-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute when Red Star were two-nil up thanks to goals from Mirko Ivan at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.

Bukari was put through by Mirko Pavko and the Ghana international out-run his marker before slotting last the goalkeeper.

This is his second goal in three league matches for the early leaders in the Serbian top-flight.