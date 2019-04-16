In-form Paderborn 07 forward Bernard Tekpetey eyes Schalke return

Red-hot SC Pardeborn 07 striker Bernard Tekpetey has left the door open for Schalke 04 return.

Tekpetey left Schalke to sign a two-year contract with German Bundesliga II side SC Pardeborn.

The Royal Blues installed a €1.3 million repurchase option in the 21-year old forward's contract before he joined Paderborn last summer.

Reports indicate that Paderborn are willing to listen to offers for the striker in June, but the Royal Blues have first refusal on their former striker.

"Everything can happen. Much depends on who Schalke's new coach will be, "said the SC Paderborn professional in an interview with the" Neue Westfälische "," but I will concentrate on the SCP for the first time. My adviser has told me that we will deal with the topic only after the season.”

Tekpetey has provided 3 assists and scored 10 goals in 26 German Bundesliga 2 games.