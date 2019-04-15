In-form Paderborn forward Bernard Tekpetey delighted by "important" victory over Duisburg

Paderborn 07 forward Bernard Tekpetey has expressed delight in his side's 4-0 thrashing of MSV Duisburg in the German Bundesliga II.

The in-form attacker, who was on target in that game describe the victory as an important one for his the club as they push for promotion to the topflight.

"Important victory, it all about Jesus Christ," he tweeted after the game.

The striker scored his eleventh goal of the season as Paderborn climbed to fourth on the table.

Phillip Klement opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a strike from 25 yards to seize control of the gamE.

With the away side warming themselves into the game, Babacary Gueye turned a Christopher Antwi Adjei cross to double Paderborn's lead before the break.

Black Meteors forward, Tekpetey who was playing from the flanks missed an opportunity five minutes after the break.

But the former Schalke O4 attacker did miss in the 58th minute converting an Antwi-Adjie cross.

Victory was sealed with ten minutes left after Sebastian Vasiliadis fired from long range.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin