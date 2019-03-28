In-form RC Lens forward Grejohn Kyei handed three-match suspension

Racing Lens striker Grejohn Kyei has been slapped with a three-match suspension.

Kyei, who has been a key member of the Blood and Gold side, is set face some time in the stands after he was handed a three-game ban due to accumulation of cards following a LFP Disciplinary meeting in Paris on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old will consequently miss Monday’s home game against Le Chateauroux as well as matches against Valenciennes and Grenoble.

Kyei joined Philippe Montanier’s outfit on a season-long loan from Stade Reims in the summer.

He has provided one assist and scored 4 goals in 18 league games for the club.