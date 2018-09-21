In-form Real Oviedo midfielder Richard Boateng eyes Ghana call-up

Ghana midfielder Richard Boateng is optimistic of a Black Stars call-up soon, despite the plethora of talents available to coach Kwesi Appiah.

Boateng, who has been top shape for Real Oviedo in the Spanish Segunda division since joining from Extremadura UD in the summer, says he is aware of the competition in the Ghana midfield but is ready to fight for a spot.

"It is a dream for any player to represent his country in international competitions. It is time to continue fighting and doing well to make that jump to the national team, "he concluded.

Boateng's elder brother Derek featured in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups for the two-time African champions.