In-form Senica FC defender Patrick Asmah makes strong case for Ghana call-up

Ex-Ghana Under-20 star Patrick Asmah is making a strong case for a call-up into the Black Stars following an explosive season at Slovakian top-flight side Senica.

The 22-year-old has simply been phenomenal for the side since joining on a season long loan in the summer.

The hugely talented left-back has featured prominently for side, earning rave reviews for his star performances for Senica.

Asmah, originally owned by Italian side Atalanta, is not only good at tackles and blocking crosses, but excellent fast paced and remarkable at taking set-pieces.

And the Ghana youngster is eyeing a place in the Black Stars amid coach Kwesi Appiah's rotation policy.

“I’m hoping that soon I will get a call up to the Black Stars," he is quoted by Sekondi-based Radio Silver

“Even though i didn’t get enough playing time at Atlanta, I believe here [FK Senica] will be the stepping stone to get a Black Stars call up”.

Asmah is one of the very few Ghanaian players who have moved through all the ranks of the national teams excerpt the Black Stars.

He has featured for the country's U17, 20, 23 and Black Stars B to underline his immense progression.

At just 22, Asmah seems to have a lot of potential and his value expected to rise in the future.

One of the promising Ghanaian defenders in Europe, the left-back hopes to gatecrash Kwesi Appiah squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

He must work his way into the heart of the Ghanaian gaffer, who is famed for handing opportunities to several players.

Following the recent club struggles of Sporting CP defender Lumor Agbenyenu and the unconvincing Daniel Opare, he may the next man to be handed an opportunity.

The marauding left-back has had a pass accuracy of 85% this season and has been involved in four defensive actions per game at Slovakian side Senica FC.