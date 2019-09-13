In-form Shafiu Mumuni vows to score against RS Berkane on Saturday

AshantiGold SC striker Shafiu Mumuni insists on scoring against RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup first round.

Mumuni netted all goals when the Miners thrashed Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC 3-0 in the second leg of the preliminary round three weeks ago.

The Gold and Black outfit host the Moroccan side at the Len Clay stadium on Saturday.

"God willing I will score on Saturday. It is my job to put the ball at the back of the net for the team to win. Definitely it is going to happen." he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Meanwhile, Mumuni expects a very tough match on Saturday but with the high sprite, determination and concentration in camp victory is a must for AshantiGold.

"As you can see training today was intense and very radical. Coach has been teaching us how to finish."

"We know definitely the game will be tough for us but we are determined, we are fully concentrated. Things are going on well with regards to preparations and there is enough motivation spurring us on."

"We are ready for the game and hopefully we will give the supporters something to smile after the game."

By Nuhu Adams