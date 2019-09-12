In-form Solomon Asante named USL Player of the Month for August

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has been named United Soccer League Player of the Month for August following a swashbuckling performance for high-flying Phoenix Rising.

The diminutive attacker registered three assists and netted an impressive six goals as Phoenix Rising kept up their flawless display in the campaign.

“It’s an honor being recognized for my input, but this great achievement wouldn’t have been possible without my coach and the entire playing body,” Asante said.

“Therefore, I dedicate this award to them and also thank them for making me a better player.”

Asante broke the club’s single-season goal record and broke the league’s single-season record for most combined goals and assists in a season.