In-form Sporting Gijon midfielder Isaac Cofie calls on teammates to remain 'humble' in LaLiga qualification fight

In-form Sporting Gijon midfielder Isaac Cofie has called on his teammates to remain humble in their quest to qualify for the Spanish La Liga.

The Rojiblanco leapfrogged Real Oviedo into 8th place on the Segunda Division standings following their 1-0 victory over Tenerife last Friday.

José Alberto's men have an outstanding game and a win in that game could enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

According to Cofie, who has been fantastic for the side since Alberto took over the reins from Ruben Baraja, says they must continue on this path with humility and hunger in a bid to better their position on the table.

"Now you cannot think of the 'playoff' because it would be disrespectful to other teams."

Cofie, who assured that he has always felt important because all the players are important, recalled that when he was finding it difficult to churn out regular playing time, "I trained very hard to take advantage of any opportunity".

"Always give your best for the team, something that "fans like."

Gijon have 49 points from 33 matches.