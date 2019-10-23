In-form Tammy Abraham relishes Hudson-Odoi partnership at Chelsea

Chelsea in-form striker Tammy Abraham relishing the opportunity to play alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi in the same team.

Abraham has netted nine times in eleven games in all competitions this season making one of the finest strikers in Europe this season.

The fine form has seen Chelsea making plans to renew his contract.

Hudson-Odoi broke into the Chelsea team last season but his campaign was cut short due to an Achilles injury.

The 18-year-old recently extended his contract with the London club following his return from the sidelines.

He is pushing to get more starting roles in the coming weeks.

Abraham claims he loves playing with Hudson-Odoi after they came up through the ranks at the club together.

"When I play with Callum, I just enjoy watching him," Abraham said.

"I just stand still sometimes. It's nice to have him back. He's still getting that match fitness back and he's looking sharp. Give him a couple of games to settle in and he'll be flying again."

"I don't think it has hit us all really. It's dream for us. We have all dreamed as kids about playing for the Chelsea first team, and we are making it happen. Not only that, we are also getting results. It is a bit like playing with your mates."