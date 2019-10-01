In-form Thomas Partey: "I feel more and more confident"

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says his explosive start to the season is because he "feels more comfortable and more confident".

The 26-year-old has been one of Atletico Madrid's best players with his impressive showing earning him rave reviews from fans and rival clubs.

Over the weekend, he was adjudged man of the match after his sublime performance in the Madrid derby.

“I have been working well for some time, the team is also working well and I feel comfortable and increasingly confident. That is important to continue helping the team," Partey said.

He has made eight appearances for Atleti in all competitions so far.