In-form Thomas Partey makes UEFA Champions League Team of the Week

Thomas Partey’s superlative performance for Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow has been rewarded with a place in the Team of the Week.

Following his remarkable display in the Rojiblancos goalless draw with city rivals Real Madrid over the weekend, the 26-year-old led his to pick a vital win against Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow in Tuesday.

According to OptaJose, the Ghana international attempted 80 passes in the game, which was 74 more than in any other Champions League match.

His performance in the match has earned him a place in the Team of the Week.

He has scored two goals in eight games in all competitions for the club in the ongoing season.