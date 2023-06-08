In-form winger Joseph Paintsil admits disappointment over World Cup exclusion

KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil expressed his disappointment after being left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being initially named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad, he was eventually dropped from the final 26-man squad by former head coach Otto Addo.

Paintsil, who had been in impressive form prior to the World Cup, holds no grudges but admitted feeling let down by the decision made by coach Otto Addo.

In an interview with 3FM, Paintsil stated, "I felt a little bit disappointed in the past but you never know, everybody has his decision as a coach and I do need to respect it and move on as a professional footballer with a great mindset and just do what I need to do on the field of play when I'm given the opportunity."

Despite missing out on the global tournament, Paintsil continued to shine at KRC Genk, amassing an impressive tally of 18 goals and 14 assists. His performances earned him recognition as one of the top African players plying their trade in Belgium.

The winger made a comeback to the Black Stars squad in March and made an impact by providing an assist for Ghana's equaliser in the match against Angola during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Paintsil is set to feature in Ghana's upcoming match against Madagascar as coach Chris Hughton aims to secure a spot in next year's AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast.