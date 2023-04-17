GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

In-form winger Joseph Paintsil named MOTM after inspiring Genk to hammer Anderlecht

Published on: 17 April 2023
In-form winger Joseph Paintsil named MOTM after inspiring Genk to hammer Anderlecht

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil was named man of the match after inspiring KRC Genk hammering of rivals RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The 25-year-old scored twice and assisted another one to help Genk claim an emphatic 5-2 victory over Anderlecht at the Cegeka Arena in a round 33 fixture.

Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta opened the scoring of the match in the 36th minute, but Algeria forward Islam Slimane drew the visitors level moments later.

Genk restored their advantage through Ivorian defender Aziz Ouattara Mohammed on the stroke of halftime.

Paintsil increased the tally just four minutes into the second half before setting up Morocco international Bilal El Khannous four minutes later to make it 4-1.

Anderlecht pulled one back to reduce the deficit in the 64th minute with a goal from Danish midfielder Anders Dreyer.

Paintsil rounded off the massive victory for Genk with another goal three minutes to the full-time. He was replaced by Luca Oyen afterwards.

The former Tema Youth player has been in superlative form in the Belgian top-tier this campaign, having scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 29 matches.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more