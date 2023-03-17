"In life I loved you dearly and in death I do same"- Atsu's wife pays tribute to late husband

Wife of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, Marie Claire-Rupio has said her final goodbyes to her late husband at his burial services.

Claire-Rupio arrived at the funeral on March 17, 2023 with the three children of the late footballer.

In an emotional tribute, Claire-Rupio expressed her undying love for Atsu.

"Lying before me today is the mortal remains of a beloved father and husband. I knew little that morning that God is going to call you home. In life, I loved you dearly. In death I do same. It breaks my heart to lose you," she said while reading the tribute.

"You did not go alone for part of me went with you. Your love is still my guide, and though I cannot see you, you are always so full of life."

"You are never really gone as part of you is within them. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. But as you always say, God wins. In love, your wife."