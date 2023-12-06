Inaki and Nico Williams included in La Liga Team of the Week following superb performances

Ghana international Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams secured spots in the La Liga Team of the Month for round 15 of the competition.

The duo played pivotal roles in Athletic Bilbao's commanding 4-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. The brothers found the back of the net as Athletic Bilbao continued their impressive home run at the San Mamés.

Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, setting the tone for a dominant performance by the home side. Inaki Williams, who had scored in their recent away draw against Girona, added to the lead with a powerful shot in the 64th minute, assisted by Guruzeta. Despite a deflection off Alfonso Espino, the goal was credited to Inaki.

Nico Williams, the younger brother, joined the scoring spree with a brilliant strike four minutes later, sealing the 4-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki Williams has now tallied eight goals and three assists in 15 La Liga matches this season, showcasing his significant impact for the team. Nico Williams, with three goals in 12 games, has also been a valuable contributor to Bilbao's success.

The emphatic win propels Athletic Bilbao to the 5th position on the league log with 28 points. Their next challenges include a Copa del Rey clash against Cayon and an away fixture against Granada at the Los Cármenes on Sunday, December 10.

Below is the La Liga Team of the Week