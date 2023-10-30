Inaki Willams says Athletic Bilbao gave their all in thrilling draw against Valencia

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has expressed his elation and gratitude following a hard-fought draw against Valencia CF in a riveting Spanish La Liga clash.

Williams, who played a pivotal role in the match, offered heartfelt thanks to the passionate home fans for acknowledging the team's relentless effort to secure a crucial draw.

"We gave our all. Hard work and effort are non-negotiable for us, and we could see that San Mames appreciated that tonight," said Williams, underlining the team's commitment to leaving nothing on the field.

The Black Stars striker showcased his brilliance in their electrifying contest against Valencia CF. Although he didn't find the back of the net, his presence and performance were instrumental as Athletic Bilbao managed to secure a 2-2 draw, preventing a home defeat.

The match saw Athletic Bilbao take an early lead with a stunning goal by Oscar de Marcos, sending the home fans into a frenzy just two minutes after the half-hour mark. However, Valencia CF demonstrated resilience, with Fran Perez equalizing in the 62nd minute. Hugo Duro compounded the pressure on the home side by putting Valencia ahead 2-1, leaving just over 20 minutes on the clock.

With hope dwindling, Inaki Williams, deep into additional time, provided a crucial assist to Alex Berenguer. Berenguer's late goal ignited the San Mames faithful, salvaging a thrilling 2-2 draw.