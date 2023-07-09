Iñaki Williams: A family-oriented athlete grateful for support

In addition to his remarkable speed on the pitch, Athletic Club striker Iñaki Williams is known for his strong bond with his family, which he openly displays whenever possible.

The number 9 has often mentioned that he had to take on the role of a parent to his younger brother Nico, as their father had to relocate to London to support the family while they resided in Bilbao.

Despite playing in the World Cup with Ghana and facing knee issues, Williams had an impressive season under coach Ernesto Valverde. He has since fully recovered from his setbacks, as confirmed by Dr Lekue at the Lezama facilities ahead of the new preseason.

As Athletic Club work to strengthen their ties with his surroundings, and Nico Williams continues his career in Bilbao, it remains to be seen whether Iaki's connection to the club will be lifelong or merely a motivational push forward.

Recently, Iñaki took to social media to express his deep gratitude towards his family for everything they have given him, continue to give him, and will provide for him in the future.

"I am who I am today because of all of you. Thank you for making me the grandson, son, and brother that I am. I hope to honour each and every one of you with my life. I am grateful to God for giving me all of you," he wrote, concluding his heartfelt message with a heart emoji.