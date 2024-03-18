Inaki Williams and brother Nico honoured with colourful mural

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams and his brother Nico, have been honoured by a yet-to-be-identified artiste with a striking mural due to their pivotal contributions to Athletic Bilbao.

The colourful mural has been unveiled in Lutxana-Barakaldo, Bilbao to underscore the significance of the duo in the team's achievements over the years.

The mural has swiftly become a must-visit destination for Bilbao enthusiasts, serving as a backdrop for countless selfies as fans revel in the team's recent string of victories.

The Williams siblings played a crucial role in Bilbao's latest triumph over Deportivo AlavÃ©s at San MamÃ©s on Saturday, marking the team's eleventh victory in their last 12 home games.

This remarkable streak has catapulted the red and white squad into a coveted Champions League position, fueled further by AtlÃ©tico de Madrid's recent defeat to Barcelona.

Beyond their contributions to Bilbao's league success, the brothers have been instrumental in the team's journey to the Copa del Rey final. With aspirations of clinching their 25th Copa del Rey title against Real Mallorca, Bilbao's optimism is palpable as they set their sights on Seville.

Anticipated to become a hotspot for Athletic Bilbao devotees, the mural serves as a poignant tribute to the indelible mark left by the Williams brothers on the club's storied history.

In La Liga this season, Black Stars striker Inaki Williams boasts 26 appearances, nine goals, and three assists, while his brother Nico has showcased his talent with 24 games played, three goals scored, and eight assists to his name.