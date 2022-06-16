Inaki Williams and brother Nico refuse to play for Ghana national team - report

The Williams brothers - Inaki and Nico - have refused to play for Ghana, despite the invitation made by the football federation of the West African country, one of the biggest newspapers in Spain claims.

The two Athletic Bilbao players were born in the Spanish country but their parents are Ghanaian which makes them eligible to play for the Black Stars and with the World Cup looming the possiblity and expectation was very high among Ghanaians

The possibility of representing the 'Black Stars' generated some expectation in Ghana but, for now, the Williams brothers will be focused only on Athletic, according to the report in 'Mundo Deportivo'.

And not even the possibility of participating in a football World Cup seems attractive enough to make them change their minds.

The two recently visited Ghana to get to know their roots and also to meet with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Inaki, the eldest of the brothers, did not hide his pride in his roots, as he showed in a post on social media. "My ancestors, my blood," wrote the forward.

For several months now, the possibility of the Williams brothers playing for Ghana has been a topic in the African country.

Inaki even admitted that this possibility could be interpreted as an act of disrespect towards players who were born in the country in an interview in the Guardian newspaper.

Remember that Iñaki has already been called up by Spain, in a friendly game which make him still eligible to play for Ghana.

Despite the claim in the Mundo Deportivo the player or the GFA have not confirmed this claim in the Spanish newspaper.