Inaki Williams and brother on the scoresheet in Bilbao win over Espanyol

Goals from Black Stars forward Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams powered Athletic Bilbao to victory in their La Liga matchup with Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Bilbao which went into the game as wounded Lions after being eliminated by Osasuna from the Copa del Rey semifinals began on the front foot but like their previous game struggled to create chances.

Inaki Williams however stepped up as he sprinted to receive a long pass from Daniel Garcia, calmed it down, and drove it past Fernando Pacheco to take the lead for Bilbao on the 22nd-minute mark.

Athletic Bilbao's efforts to increase the tally were not enough as the Espanyol goalkeeper kept matters under control until at least the break.

Espanyol struggled to get back into the game with most of their efforts in attack getting checked by the backline of Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki's brother Nico Williams who was introduced in the 69th minute introduced more urgency upfront for Bilbao as he scored in the 75th minute with a neat strike from the edge of the box to increase the lead.

Espanyol got a consolation in stoppage time through Sergi Darder's goal.

Bilbao are now seventh with just four points away from a European spot.