Inaki Williams and Patricia Morales' Wedding Banquet details revealed

Tonight, Black Stars striker Inaki Williams and his bride Patricia Morales will celebrate their special day at the breathtaking Palacio San Miguel in Sodupe.

This picturesque venue, managed by Ercilla de Bilbao, Autograph Collection Hotel, boasts lush gardens and a historic mansion surrounded by forest, providing an idyllic setting for their wedding banquet.

The palace offers personalized wedding services, allowing the couple to tailor every detail to their taste.

Guests will be treated to a welcome cocktail, a delectable table menu, refreshing drinks, and exquisite Basque cuisine, ensuring an unforgettable evening.

The venue's experienced staff will ensure a unique and exclusive atmosphere, making Inaki and Patricia's special day truly unforgettable.

As the sun sets on Palacio San Miguel, the newlyweds and their loved ones will dance the night away, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.