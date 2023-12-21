Inaki Williams' availability confirmed for Ghana's AFCON 2023 campaign

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams is set to join Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Spanish club agreed to release him following their match against Sevilla on January 4, 2024.

Williams, who has been impressive for Bilbao this season with eight goals and three assists in 18 La Liga games, was named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad released on Wednesday and is expected to be named in the final squad.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has until January 3 to trim down the squad to the final 27 players for the tournament, and Williams' availability comes as a relief for the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association had written to Bilbao requesting Williams' release for the AFCON, but the La Liga outfit initially resisted, insisting that he would be available only after their game against Sevilla.

Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The Black Stars have a rich history in the AFCON, having won the title four times, but last success came over four decades ago.

They have faced disappointment in recent years, losing in three finals â€“ to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties, to Egypt in 2010, and again to Ivory Coast in 2015.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to run from Saturday, January 13, to Sunday, February 11, 2024. With Williams' availability confirmed, Ghana will be eager to make a strong impression in the tournament and improve upon their past performances.