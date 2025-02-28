Inaki Williams backs brother Nico to stay consistent

Athletic Bilbao forward IÃ±aki Williams has expressed his confidence in his younger brother, Nico Williams, to maintain his current form despite facing criticism for his recent performances.

Nico has been under scrutiny after declining a transfer to FC Barcelona last summer.

IÃ±aki emphasized the challenges Nico has faced, highlighting the difficulties young athletes encounter when making pivotal career choices under public scrutiny.

"Everything that happened to him wasn't easy. He's a very young boy. Everything came to him very quickly," IÃ±aki told Gol.

Despite the external pressure, IÃ±aki believes Nico is doing well at Athletic Bilbao. "He's doing well now. He's shown it. Hopefully, he can maintain this level until the end of the season."

IÃ±aki's vote of confidence comes as Nico looks to build on his current season, where he has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 32 games. With IÃ±aki's support, Nico will aim to stay consistent and prove his critics wrong.