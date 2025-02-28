GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inaki Williams backs brother Nico to stay consistent

Published on: 28 February 2025
BILBAO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 29: Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao celebrates 1-0 with Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Athletic de Bilbao v Atletico Madrid at the San Mames Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Bilbao Spain (Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao forward IÃ±aki Williams has expressed his confidence in his younger brother, Nico Williams, to maintain his current form despite facing criticism for his recent performances.

Nico has been under scrutiny after declining a transfer to FC Barcelona last summer.

IÃ±aki emphasized the challenges Nico has faced, highlighting the difficulties young athletes encounter when making pivotal career choices under public scrutiny.

"Everything that happened to him wasn't easy. He's a very young boy. Everything came to him very quickly," IÃ±aki told Gol.

Despite the external pressure, IÃ±aki believes Nico is doing well at Athletic Bilbao. "He's doing well now. He's shown it. Hopefully, he can maintain this level until the end of the season."

IÃ±aki's vote of confidence comes as Nico looks to build on his current season, where he has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 32 games. With IÃ±aki's support, Nico will aim to stay consistent and prove his critics wrong.

