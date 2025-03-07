Inaki Williams becomes Athletic Bilbao's third highest scorer in Europe after Roma clash

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams became the third highest goal scorer in Athletic Bilbao's history in Europe after netting in the Europa League game against AS Roma.

The Spain-born forward netted his fifth goal of the competition after opening the scoring at Stadio Olimpico in the 2-1 defeat to the Italians.

Williams has now netted 12 goals in European competitions for the Basque club, overtaking Dani, who has scored 11 times in Europe for Bilbao.

The Ghana international is only behind Fernando Llorente with 14 goals and club legend Aritz Aduriz with 27 strikes.

Williams has been a key figure at San Mames since making his debut a decade ago.

The 30-year-old is only two goals behind top scorer in the Europa League this season Ayoub El Kaabi.

The red-hot forward is expected to make Ghana's team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.