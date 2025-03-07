GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Inaki Williams becomes Athletic Bilbao's third highest scorer in Europe after Roma clash

Published on: 07 March 2025
Inaki Williams becomes Athletic Bilbao's third highest scorer in Europe after Roma clash
ROME, ITALY - MARCH 06: Inaki Williams of Athletic Club celebrates his goal

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams became the third highest goal scorer in Athletic Bilbao's history in Europe after netting in the Europa League game against AS Roma. 

The Spain-born forward netted his fifth goal of the competition after opening the scoring at Stadio Olimpico in the 2-1 defeat to the Italians.

Williams has now netted 12 goals in European competitions for the Basque club, overtaking Dani, who has scored 11 times in Europe for Bilbao.

The Ghana international is only behind Fernando Llorente with 14 goals and club legend Aritz Aduriz with 27 strikes.

Williams has been a key figure at San Mames since making his debut a decade ago.

The 30-year-old is only two goals behind top scorer in the Europa League this season Ayoub El Kaabi.

The red-hot forward is expected to make Ghana's team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more